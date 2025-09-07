WWE Personality Blasts Matt Riddle Over Behavior And Recent Comments

On the latest episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, host Peter Rosenberg turned his attention to former WWE star Matt Riddle, delivering a blunt critique of both his conduct during his WWE run and his recent controversial remarks.

Rosenberg said Riddle serves as a prime example of a talent who was given significant opportunities in WWE but squandered them through unprofessional behavior.

“And then Matt Riddle, another MMA person who showed up to WWE, got immense opportunity, acted like a jackass,” Rosenberg said. “We had Riddle on the show, had a good conversation with him back in the day, but still carried himself like a jackass, made a bunch of mistakes, made a bunch of enemies.”

He argued that Riddle’s behavior has continued since his WWE release in 2023. “Now he’s still carrying himself like a jackass, saying things that are completely inappropriate,” Rosenberg added. He pointed specifically to Riddle’s recent remarks about AJ Lee and her marriage to CM Punk, which drew widespread backlash online. “Just shut up, bro. Come on, man, like shut up.”

Rosenberg also weighed in on Riddle’s in-ring work. While acknowledging his athletic ability and fan base, he admitted Riddle’s style never resonated with him. “You’re a talented guy. There is some appeal. People liked [you]. Again, not my guy. Like, Riddle in ring did very little for me style wise. It wasn’t for me.”

He then compared Riddle to WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, noting that while both portrayed a relaxed “stoner” persona, Riddle didn’t measure up. “I think people really tried to give him the RVD treatment. And he wasn’t RVD. I don’t think he was the actual chill, laid back stoner that RVD was, and he certainly wasn’t the pro wrestler that RVD is.”

Rosenberg closed his rant by addressing the nature of his criticism. “I listen. You could beat me up. There’s no question. If you want to know would I say this to Matt Riddle’s face, probably not… But I’m not in his face. I’m right here.”

