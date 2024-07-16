WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers For 7/15 Show In Dayton, OH.

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, July 15, 2024 on Dayton, OH.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 7/15/2024 -Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, as well as the Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Adam Pearce promo

-Kenny Dykstra produced Sonya Deville vs. Zelina Vega

-Petey Williams produced the Damian Priest & GUNTHER promo and Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman

-TJ Wilson produced Katana & Kayden vs. Shayna & Zoey

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Jey Uso vs. Dominik

-Jason Jordan produced the segment between the Wyatt Sicks, Chad Gable, and The Creeds

-Shawn Daivari produced Joaquin Wilde vs. Luca Crusifino and Pete Dunne vs. Malik Baleon MAIN EVENT

