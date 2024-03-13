WWE RAW Match & Segment Producers For This Week Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, March 4, 2024 from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 3/11/2024-Jason Jordan produced the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan match.
-Kenny Dkystrak produced the Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell tag match.
-Petey Williams produced the Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Star tag team title match.
-Jamie Noble produced the Damian Priest vs. R-Truth match.
-Michael Hayes, Bobby Roode & Shawn Daviari produced the GUNTHER promo and Gauntlet match that was won by Sami Zayn.
-Adam Pearce produced the Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy match that will air on MAIN EVENT.
-Molly Holly produced the Natalya vs. Chelsea Green match that will air on MAIN EVENT.