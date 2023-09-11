WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (9/11/2023); Title Match With Stipulation, & More

The Road to Fastlane continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. To give Rodriguez a fair chance, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will be barred from ringside.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and The New Day are among the Superstars already announced for RAW.

WWE has released the following schedule for tonight:

* Cody Rhodes returns for first appearance since Payback

* Imperium holds celebration for GUNTHER’s historic WWE Intercontinental Title reign

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Raquel Rodriguez with WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside

Below is a promo for tonight: