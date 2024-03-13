WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 3/11/2024

The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Spoiler TV is reporting that the Monday, March 11, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from the sold out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas averaged 1.751 million viewers.

By comparison, this is up from the previous week’s show on March 4, 2024, which averaged 1.649 million viewers, marking a small increase for this week’s episode.

Monday’s show posted a 0.56 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, which is up from the 0.54 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic rating posted by the March 4 episode.

The hourly viewership and demo breakdown for the 3/12 Raw show is as follows:

* Hour One: 1.781 million viewers, 0.56 rating

* Hour Two: 1.845 million viewers, 0.59 rating

* Hour Three: 1.628 million viewers, 0.54 rating

The 3/12 episode of Raw featured a main event Gauntlet match to determine the challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship for GUNTHER at WrestleMania XL.