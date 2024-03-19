WWE RAW Ratings & Viewership For March 18, 2024

The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Monday, March 11, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. averaged 1,687,000 viewers.

By comparison, this is down from the previous week’s show on March 11, 2024, which averaged 1,751,000 viewers, marking a small decrease for this week’s episode.

Monday’s show posted a 0.55 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, which is down from the 0.56 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic rating posted by the March 11 episode.

The 3/19 episode of Raw featured a main event of Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match.