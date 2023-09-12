WWE RAW Results – September 11, 2023

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia tonight at 8/7c on USA Network.

On tap for the show is Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside.

Also scheduled is the return of Cody Rhodes for the first time since WWE Payback 2023, as well as the WWE Intercontinental Championship Celebration of GUNTHER.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (9/11/2023)

The John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then the regular Raw opening video and theme song. We then shoot inside the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. where the commentators welcome us to the show.

Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then the Jey Uso theme hits. Out comes “Main Event” Jey Uso to kick off this week’s show.

Jey Uso & Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

There’s just something about someone named “Main Event” Jey Uso being in the first segment of a three-hour show. He settles in the ring and grabs a mic. He says how good it feels to be out of The Bloodline and on his own.

Before he can say anything else, the theme for Kevin Owens hits and out comes “The Prize Fighter.” He settles in the ring and tells Jey he thinks he meant to say how good it feels to be on The Kevin Owens Show. He then relates to him being someone others don’t want around.

He mentions Drew McIntyre as just one of many who has mentioned that they don’t want Jey here. He then mentions how Cody Rhodes and even Sami Zayn seem to be embracing him. He says he has a ways to go before he proves to him he’s not the same scumbag he was with The Bloodline.

As Owens continues, he is interrupted by the theme for The Judgment Day. Out come Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio saying Jey shouldn’t have to prove himself to Kevin Owens. He says he doesn’t have to prove himself to The Judgment Day. They respect him. Damian tells Kevin he doesn’t speak for the locker room.

Dom goes to speak and Norfolk gives Boston a run for their money in terms of the loudest drowning out everything “Dirty” Dom says boo-sessions. Owens mentions that Sami Zayn isn’t here but it doesn’t matter. He says he’ll fight all three of them. He’s here for a fight. Jey tells Kevin not to worry about Sami because he’s here too.

Jey says Kevin told him to earn his respect, right? He suggests they take on The Judgment Day together in tonight’s main event. Kevin says let’s do it and the two beat down The Judgment Day, who flees from the ring as Jey and Kevin stand tall. We head into a commercial break on that note.

When we return, Balor and Owens are in the ring and apparently this match is going down right now. Balor does well early on, but Owens fights back and makes the tag. Priest also tags in and we see Priest taking it to Jey. Jey fights back and sends Priest out to the floor. Balor runs in but Jey sends him out too.

He hits a big dive for a huge pop. Dom interferes and attacks the injured knee of Owens as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return we see Owens being beaten down until he finally makes the hot tag to Jey. Jey comes in like a man possessed, taking out everything that moves as the crowd goes wild.

Owens tags back in and struggles his way into the offensive lead after another run in control for Priest and Balor for a few minutes. Owens hits a wild brainbuster off the top rope. Jey accidentally takes out Owens and then Priest knocks him out to the floor. Balor hits a Coup de Grace and gets the pin.

Winners: Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Kevin Owens Still Doesn’t Trust Jey Uso

We see Raquel Rodriguez warming up backstage when Natalya walks in and talks to her off-mic as we head into a commercial.

When we return, we see Kevin Owens limping backstage when he is approached by Jey Uso. Uso apologizes and calls the mistake in the match a miscue. Owens says he knows all he needs to know and tells Uso to go find his new Bloodline. He says they’re in The Judgment Day locker room. “Go ahead and dye your hair purple while you’re at it, Uce!”

Imperium Have Arrived … In Style

Now we are shown highlights of GUNTHER’s title defense over Chad Gable on last week’s show. We return live and see a nice car pulling up. Out comes GUNTHER and Imperium in suits.

The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa

From there, we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of The Miz. “The A-Lister” heads to the ring and will get a chance at revenge against Akira Tozawa, whom he lost to thanks to LA Knight a few weeks ago.

As Miz settles in the ring, Cole talks about today being September 11th and introduces a touching, emotional video package on the subject. We then head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Tozawa making his way down to the ring as highlights from his win over Miz three weeks ago on Raw are shown. The bell sounds and Miz immediately starts beating Tozawa down with ease. He hits three Skull Crushing Finales and wins.

Winner: The Miz

Byron Saxton Interviews Raquel Rodriguez

We shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with his guest at this time, Raquel Rodriguez. She says reality is worse than a nightmare because Rhea Ripley will be in for a nightmare tonight. She vows to walk out as the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship Celebration

Now we head back inside the Scope Arena where we hear the Imperium theme. Out comes the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, GUNTHER, accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

As the trio heads to the ring for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship Celebration, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

When we return, Megan Fox … I mean Jackie Redmond, is shown backstage with her guest at this time, Shayna Baszler. As “The Queen of Spades” begins talking, Chelsea Green walks up with both titles. She mentions her partner not being cleared and offers Baszler to be her new partner. Baszler instead challenges her to a fight.

Baszler walks off. Green says she’ll regret that and goes to walk away but Piper Niven stops her. She takes one of the titles off her shoulder and walks off.

Back inside the arena, we get a nice long intro from the new teacher’s pet of WWE as of late on the microphone, Ludwig Kaiser. He introduces the longest Intercontinental Champion in history, “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

The ring is decked out with a podium for him to stand on to be a few feet above Vinci and Kaiser. He stands on it with the big Imperium logo columns behind him. The ring is all black, too. Michael Cole points out the pomp and circumstance for GUNTHER breaking a 35-year old record in WWE.

As he continues talking, we hear “SHOOSH!” and out comes Chad Gable by himself with a microphone in hand. He talks normal and in a serious voice about how their fight last week was one for the ages. He says no one came as close to him to beating him. He mentions his kid crying in the crowd.

Gable pushes for a rematch and vows to make sure his child will be in the crowd smiling this time. GUNTHER accuses Gable of using his kid to get some spotlight. He calls him a disgusting father. Gable attacks him but the three-on-one disadvantage is quickly apparent. Otis runs out and makes the save.

They end up beating Otis down, too. Tommaso Ciampa runs out with a steel chair and chases the three of them off. He, Gable and Otis stand tall in the ring.

Xavier Woods vs. Drew McIntyre

We see footage of Drew McIntyre and Riddle’s issue with Kofi Kingston and post-match interaction backstage and then we see “earlier today” footage of Xavier Woods confronting Drew about exactly that.

A match is made between the two and then we return in the arena where Xavier Woods’ theme hits. Out comes The New Day member looking all-business. He settles in the ring as we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Jackie Redmond approaches Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa, who challenge Imperium to a six-man carnage match for later tonight.

Back live in the arena, we hear the sword swipe and then out comes “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre with his massive sword in-hand. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Woods starts off well but after a Glasgow Kiss, we see McIntyre shift the offensive momentum in his favor. The action spills to the floor where Drew sends Xavier flying over the commentary desk.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues. When we return, we see Woods hit a power bomb off the top-rope on McIntyre. He follows up with a top-rope leg drop for a close near fall attempt.

McIntyre hits a couple of belly to belly suplexes and calls for the Claymore Kick, but Woods sees it coming and blasts Drew with a super kick of his own. Seconds later, Drew does hit a Claymore and scores the pin. Good match.

Winner: Drew McIntyre