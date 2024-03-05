WWE Raw Spoiler Match & Segment Listing For Tonight

WWE returns to San Antonio, TX. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE RAW Spoiler Match & Segment Listing (3/4/2024)



* Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins will address the audience in a promo segment.

* Gunther will face Dominik Mysterio in a match.

* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark will take on Katana Chance & Kayden Carter in a tag team match.

* Becky Lynch is scheduled to face Nia Jax in singles competition.

* There will be discussions regarding the Intercontinental Title situation.

* A video featuring Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre is planned.

* Andrade will square off against Apollo Crews.

* Judgment Day will clash with Imperium in a match.

* Sami Zayn is set to face Ivar.

* Jey Uso is slated to go up against Drew McIntyre.

* The main event is planned to span three segments.

* Lynch vs. Nia is expected to occupy two segments.

* Andrade’s match is the only one listed for less than two segments.

WWE Raw Backstage Notes

* Candice LeRae will go head-to-head with Chelsea Green in Main Event tapings.

* The Creed Bros. will face Gallus in Main Event tapings.

* Chad Patton is assigned to referee the main event.

* Valhalla is scheduled to make an appearance on the show.

* Gunther vs. Dominik is noted as a non-title match.

* The match between Judgment Day and Imperium is also listed as non-title.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from San Antonio, TX.