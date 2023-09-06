WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 9/4/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.704 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.677 million viewers last week, according to Sports TV Ratings.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.52, up from 0.51 last week.

Matches on the show included Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet, Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Chad Gable.

In the first hour, the show drew 1.764 million viewers and a 0.51 key demo rating, followed by 1.756 and a 0.52 in the second hour. The third hour drew 1.593 million viewers and received a 0.52 rating.

Last year, the show drew 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.