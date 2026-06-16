WWE Replaces Rhea Ripley With Different Superstar On Night Of Champions Poster

WWE has made a quiet but notable change to the poster for this month’s Night Of Champions PLE.

The original artwork for the June 27 show featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and United States Champion Trick Williams. That graphic has now been updated, with Ripley swapped out for Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The change comes just days after it was revealed on SmackDown that Ripley is being evaluated for a knee injury. She wasn’t officially booked for Night Of Champions to begin with, but her removal from the poster has fans speculating about where things stand with her going forward.

As has been noted previously, Jacy Jayne has been floated internally as a possible challenger for Ripley on the road to SummerSlam.

The new poster is currently live on WWE’s YouTube banner, with Stratton now in the spot Ripley previously occupied.

Stratton, like Ripley before her, has not been confirmed for a match on the Night Of Champions card.