WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Syracuse, NY 3/31/2024

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: GUNTHER (c) defeats Dominck Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Jey Uso to retain championship

* WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Title Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) (with JD McDonagh) defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) to retain championships

* The New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) defeat Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* WWE Women’s World Title Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Shayna Baszler & Natalya to retain championship

* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Odyssey Jones

* Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, & Michin defeat Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai

* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre