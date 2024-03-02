WWE SmackDown Matches Set For Next Friday Night

The lineup for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown is shaping up.

On Friday night’s sold out show in Glendale, AZ., The Rock appeared as scheduled and issued a challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a tag-team match against himself and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL: Night 1 with big implications on night two.

Next week on SmackDown, The Rock has invited Cody to appear to respond to the challenge.

Also advertised for next week’s show is an appearance by WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, with teases of Randy Orton interaction, as well as Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross in one-on-one action.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

