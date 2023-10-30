WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 10/27/2023

The ratings for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 1.145 million viewers on FS1, down from 2.254 million viewers last week on FOX.

The show received a 0.35 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.59 rating a week ago. Because of the MLB World Series, which drew 9.172 million viewers and a 1.95 key demo rating, the show was moved off FOX.

This was the second-highest-rated FS1 episode of SmackDown ever. In July, the previous FS1 episode drew 1.230 million viewers and a 0.36 key demo rating. Because FS1 is in far fewer homes than a broadcast network like FOX, ratings were expected to be lower.