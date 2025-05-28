WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/23/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.383 million viewers and a rating of 0.33 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 7.21% from last week’s 1.290 million viewers and down 8.33% from the previous week’s rating of 0.36 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defending their titles against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom).