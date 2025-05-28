WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/23/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.383 million viewers and a rating of 0.33 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is up 7.21% from last week’s 1.290 million viewers and down 8.33% from the previous week’s rating of 0.36 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.
The show was headlined by WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defending their titles against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom).
TV RATINGS AND MORE: WWE Smackdown on USA Network, Fri May 23 #Smackdown https://t.co/T91AdbJHbY
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) May 28, 2025