WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 9/8/2023

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been rated.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.094 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.443 million viewers last week.

The show received a 0.53 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.65 rating a week ago. If you exclude the shows that were preempted in August for NFL pre-season football, the show had its lowest ratings since May on FOX.

The SmackDown go-home show for Payback featured Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. IYO SKY and Bayley, Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles, The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day, and more.