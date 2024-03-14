WWE Stars React To Naked Photo Of Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins With Their World Titles

Becky Lynch’s autobiography, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, includes a 2019 photo of her and future husband Seth Rollins posing naked with their world titles.

During an UpUpDownDown live stream, several WWE stars including Cody Rhodes, Xavier Woods and Bianca Belair reacted to the photo.

Xavier Woods, Bianca Belair, DIY, Cody Rhodes, and Tyler Breeze react to the Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins titles photo… https://t.co/BrQBBbPA1d pic.twitter.com/x6UrCJUrnK — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) March 12, 2024

You can check out the photo below: