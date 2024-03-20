WWE’s Incredible Run Of Television Events Is Over

WWE had been on a remarkable run of consecutive television sell-outs for several weeks.

WWE’s business has been booming lately in terms of attendance, merchandise sales, overall revenue, gates, and other areas. The company is making more money than ever before thanks to lucrative media rights agreements for its TV shows and the WWE Network, which includes its monthly premium live events.

WWE has sold out its RAW and SmackDown events for the past eight weeks straight. While WWE claimed that Monday’s episode of RAW was their ninth consecutive television sell-out, this is not the case.

WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales for all pro wrestling events, responded to a Twitter user who noted that there were still 200 tickets available when the map closed, indicating that the event was not sold out.

Nonetheless, WWE had a packed house for a stacked show that drew a large number of fans. WWE has already confirmed that CM Punk, Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, Andrade, and Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae will all compete on next week’s RAW.