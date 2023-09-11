Zack Sabre Jr. Comments On His Match At AEW Wrestle Dream 2023

As noted, AEW announced Danielson vs. ZSJ for the inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023 in Seattle, WA. during this week’s Collision show.

Sabre Jr. responded to the news after his NJPW Road To Destruction match this weekend.

“Dragon bollocks,” he began. “Bryan Danielson. About bloody time. About bloody time. I’ve been waiting. I’ve been waiting, mate. I’ve been waiting. I can’t think of a better time and a better place than WrestleDream, October 1, the whole event is in honor of Antoni Inoki. I can’t think of a better way to honor Inoki than to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world really is.”

He contiued, “Bryan, you’re one of the greatest wrestlers that has ever lived, but I surpassed you yonks ago, dickhead. Yonks ago. Bryan, in 2008, you helped kickstart my career. I have some bad news for you, you don’t have another year left. 2008, you jumpstarted Zack Sabre Jr. In 2023, Bryan, I end your career. See you in Seattle, d*ckhead.”