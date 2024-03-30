Zack Sabre Jr. Pulled From This Weekend’s RevPro Events

By
James Hetfield
-

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced that due to unforeseen logistical issues NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. has been pulled from their upcoming events this weekend.

Sabre Jr. was originally expected to participate in the Revolution Rumble Match at the RevPro Revolution Rumble 2024 event on Sunday.

 

