Zack Sabre Jr. Pulled From This Weekend’s RevPro Events

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced that due to unforeseen logistical issues NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. has been pulled from their upcoming events this weekend.
Sabre Jr. was originally expected to participate in the Revolution Rumble Match at the RevPro Revolution Rumble 2024 event on Sunday.
Unfortunately Zack Sabre Jr. has had to withdraw from this weekends events due to unforeseen logistical issues.
We hate to make changes to the advertised card but in this instance it was unavoidable.
ZSJ will be back in a RevPro ring very, very soon pic.twitter.com/HBLsOOKhD8
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 29, 2024