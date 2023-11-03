Zack Sabre Jr. Talks About Bryan Danielson’s Influence On His Career

Zack Sabre Jr. recently spoke with the official New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NJPW TV Champion spoke about his match against Bryan Danielson in Germany for wXw, as well as their showdown at AEW Wrestle Dream in Seattle, WA.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

Recalls the match he had against Danielson in Germany: “People often ask me about self reflection at different points of my career, and it’s hard to do in the moment. But I did allow myself a bit of time to think before the bell went in Seattle (at WrestleDream). We had wrestled in Germany in wXw as well, but the match that had a real influence on my career was that Triple X Wrestling match in Coventry. The Tam O’shanter pub (laughs).”

On the influence Danielson has had on his career: “I’m still grateful to Triple X for giving me an opportunity I was nowhere near ready for at that time. And for Bryan (Danielson) as well. He could easily have phoned it in, gone through the motions, but he treated me as someone deserving of all his energy. I bought the first Ring of Honor tape back in the day, so I don’t think there’s another American wrestler who’s had such an influence on me, directly and indirectly.”

On how their match at WrestleDream did not settle the argument as to who is the best technical wrestler: “Results are everything though. I can acknowledge Bryan Danielson somewhat graciously, but I’m still furious that our bout in Seattle did nothing to settle the matter of who is the best technical wrestler in the world. Only that he’s a scoundrel that resorted to a strike because he knew he couldn’t match the tekkers. So there’s no doubt we have to run it back when the time is right.”

Check out the complete interview at NJPW1972.com.