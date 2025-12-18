How to Monetise Your MMA Blog

Have you always been a fan of ground-and-pound action? Do you make it a point to keep up to date with the latest mixed martial arts news? Are you keen to translate these interests into the world of blogging? Not only could this be a great way to attract a loyal base of followers, but it might even possible to earn a bit of money on the side. Assuming that you are new to the world of creating an online income, the hints below will be just as useful as your knowledge base.

Establish a Strong Presence

Some novices may be immediately attracted to free blogging services. Although these are often great ways to “learn the ropes”, the vast majority do not allow users to monetise their content. It is better to launch a standalone website with the help of hosting services such as IONOS. You will also not have to worry about tackling complicated requirements thanks to the user-friendly nature of modern hosts. Simply choose the design that you prefer, add content, and launch your page.

Freshness Matters

One general rule of blogging involves focusing on viral content, and late-breaking news. These tend to attract the highest number of visitors. Note that your articles can also be linked to quality outbound sources. This is particularly the case when discussing major announcements from personalities such as Dana White. However, you should not simply report these events. You can also add your personal opinion; a great way to interact with others, and to encourage further discussion between your followers.

Why Limit Yourself to Mixed Martial Arts?

Many fans of MMA also possess a background in similar contact sports such as boxing, football, and wrestling. Assuming that these industries interest you, they can be included within your site as subcategories. For example, you could provide visitors with an updated SmackDown schedule, or explain why you believe that Mike Tyson is still the greatest boxer of all time. The main takeaway point is that offering different facets to your blog posts will attract a more diverse audience; another key to establishing a sizeable demographic.

On-Site Advertising

Let’s now imagine that you are steadily developing an audience. You will then need to capitalise on their interest, and one of the most commonly used techniques involves affiliate marketing campaigns. By allowing other companies to place advertisements across your website, you can begin to earn an income. The process here is simple. Every time a user clicks on a banner ad, and takes action (such as registering for a subscription), a small profit will be generated on your end. Note that this is only a cursory overview of how affiliate marketing works on a fundamental level. There are many online marketing courses that will provide an in-depth explanation of the various techniques, and the mechanics of each.



MMA blogs can generate an impressive amount of interest if the correct strategies are implemented. Simply stated, you do not necessarily have to compete in the octagon to feel like a winner!