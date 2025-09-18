Jeff Jarrett Reveals Plans For 40th Anniversary In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, currently serving as the Director of Business Development for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently spoke with Ella Jay from WrestleZone about various topics.

He highlighted that April 2026 will mark his 40th anniversary in professional wrestling and shared insights about how he and his team plan to celebrate this significant milestone.

Jarrett said, “April 2026 will be my 40th year anniversary. I do a podcast every week and we’ve had a lot of conversations behind the scenes, the whole team has kind of gotten behind it.”

He continued, Conrad, my partner, he’s kind of started that ground swell and I got a lot going on in my world. We are going to figure out just how we’re going to celebrate 40 years of the last outlaw.”

Jarrett added, “So as far as my in-ring goals, I’ve got a few. I’ve shared some of those publicly, I’ll keep some privately. But in the most simple terms, stay tuned.”