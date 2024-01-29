Spoiler: How Rhea Ripley’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Opponent Will Be Determined

The road to WrestleMania 40 in April has one more stop before it ends, with the Royal Rumble now in the rearview mirror following Saturday’s show that saw Bayley win the women’s Royal Rumble Match and Cody Rhodes win the men’s match.

The Elimination Chamber will take place on February 24th at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be advertised. However, CM Punk and US Champion Logan Paul are scheduled to attend.

The card for WrestleMania is being finalized, with Rhodes stating that he will challenge Reigns for the title and Bayley teasing a run at IYO SKY’s Women’s Championship. A number of plans have changed for the Rumble card, but you can see the expected card by clicking here.

Fans have been wondering who Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will face at WrestleMania, which will be decided at the Chamber event.

According to PWInsider, there will be a Women’s Chamber match, with the winner earning a shot at Ripley’s title at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are the two frontrunners to face Ripley, and both have indicated that they will compete.